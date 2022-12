Getty Image It’s safe to say Steve Aoki has taken a pretty wild ride through life. The California native undoubtedly reaped the benefits that come with being the son of the man who founded the Benihana restaurant empire, but it would be foolish to suggest he hasn’t earned the enviable lifestyle that comes with being one of the most famous DJs on the planet thanks to the time and effort he exerted en route to becoming a prolific producer and one of the biggest names on the EDM scene.