16 Agust : powerfull sellimit in dax under gap with sl on high DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 AC 4hour is red ,this mean downtrend will comes china news comes very bad and will pressure dax to down (secret=when china news comes bad , dax same day will go down(down trend),,,, so china news are important on dax ) https://www.