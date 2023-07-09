Cash-Strapped Consumers Resort To 'Dumpster Dining' To Save On Grocery Bill Despite the Biden administration's cheerleading that 'Bidenomics' is the economic savior of the middle class -- most Americans will disagree there has been an economic revival amid the worst inflation storm in a generation that has sent negative real wage growth negative for more than two years, forcing consumers to deplete personal savings and rack up record amounts of credit card debt in a high-interest rate environment.