Where is Armenia drifting together with Turkey?

МОСКВА, 24 января 2022, Институт РУССТРАТ. When reports appeared about the completion of negotiations in Moscow between the special representatives of Turkey and Armenia - former Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kılıç and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic Ruben Rubinyan - on the normalisation of relations between the two countries, experts immediately announced the appearance of another acute political plot, the promotion of which could seriously affect the further course of events in the region.