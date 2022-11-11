Weekly BTC chart - We've been mostly bearish since Oct last year BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! ROYAL_OAK_INC #BTC 16500 = IMPORTANT AREA IF breaks = 13k , maybe 10k #bitcoin has not been strong AT ALL & had signs of bottoming but that's GONE Edited the chart and took out possible positive's as they're out of reach 1st yellow arrow shows HUGE + volume , then selloff months later Today HUGE volume , possible 13 - 10k & capitulation or trade sideways again & yesterday capitulation $BTC weekly, see pic for more explanation #BTC tiny amount of short covering --------------------------------------------- Sorry that tradinview squeezes the charts - Hard to post a lot of data here.