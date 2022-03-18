Nasdaq daily : mini crash coming E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 gray arrow on chart = pervius prediction in coming week ,Nasdaq must go down and touch breakup trendline (buy place) so mini crash coming, looking for buy above 14000 but with SL under support then hold it 10 day to 15000 area note = as predict before , mini crash on EMA200 daily (big orange line) possible too if you have open buy (not hedge buy) close it and wait for 14000 area if you have sell , close all above RED trendline .