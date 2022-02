Amazon Explodes 18% Higher On Prime Membership Increase, AWS Beat With the bulk of the FAAMG stocks - which is now GAMMA following Facebook's rebranding to Meta - having reported Q4 results (some great, like GOOLG and MSFT, some, like Facebook, terrible), investors were keenly looking to Amazon earnings, where the biggest question for Amazon is how sustainable are the growth trends that boosted its performance during the pandemic.