Bukele Detransitions Gender Theory From El Salvador Public Schools; Milei Calls It "Political Tool" Last week, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele told a packed audience at CPAC that gender theory is an blight on society, and said he believes that it's "important that the curriculum doesn’t [include] gender ideology and all these [other] things," adding "parents should be informed and have a say in what their children are going to learn.