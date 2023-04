All Eyes On Ukraine-Related Talk As Lula Arrives In China, But Trade To Dominate Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has arrived in China Wednesday where he's expected to meet with President Xi Jinping and join Beijing's to push for peace in Ukraine, which Washington officials have dismissed as an insincere and empty ploy (that is, Xi's 12-point peace plan), given Russia and China's political closeness of late.