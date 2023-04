US Sovereign Risk Nears Record High; Yield Curve Screams Recession As VIXtermination Continues Today was about the 'good' China data (GDP better than expected, helped by domestic demand), the 'bad' US data (building permits - implicitly forward-looking - much worse than expected), and the ugly (hawkish-ish Fed head Bostik - one more hike and hold for long time, no hint of cuts at all; and St.