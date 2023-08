Is There Meat Glue In Your Food? Via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Editor’s Note: Ever gone out to an inexpensive buffet and marveled at the vast display of freshly prepared, hot food just waiting to be devoured? You choose the perfectly fried tempura shrimp—that unbeknownst to you—may have been mixed with a binding enzyme called transglutaminase—otherwise known as meat glue.