Dow Jones futures eyeing bullish breakout? E-mini Dow ($5) Futures CBOT_MINI:YM1! FOREXcom Sitting in a bullish pennant pattern with RSI and MACD pointing to building bullish momentum, it looks like we may soon see a test of topside resistance in Dow Jones futures, pointing to the potential for a bullish break or bearish reversal that may see the price coil up even further.