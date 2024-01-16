Stocks, Bonds, Oil, & Gold All Down As Waller Wrecks Rate-Cut Party Aside from the total bloodbath in Empire Fed's Manufacturing survey, comments by Governor Waller in a speech and discussion today were the big drivers of the market as they raised the risk that the first cut could come slightly later than the market's expectation of March and that the pace of cuts could be quarterly from the outset, rather than the market's more aggressive forecast of three initial consecutive cuts followed by a switch to a quarterly pace.