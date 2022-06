British Health Secretary Says "Sex Matters" After NHS Removes "Women" From Cancer Guidance Authored by Owen Evans via The Epoch Times, Health Secretary Savid Javid has said that the word “women” should not be removed from ovarian cancer guidance, after it was found that the NHS had “desexed” some of its main sites on female medical conditions, by using “inclusive” gender-neutral language that excludes the words “female” and “women.