Draymond Green expected a fine after flipping off Memphis Grizzlies fans during Game 2 of their series Today the NBA officially fined him $25K for the incident Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made headlines earlier this week when he flipped off Memphis Grizzlies fans as he headed to the locker room early in Game 2 of their 2nd round series.