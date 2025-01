Meet Joel Salatin, A Leader In Regenerative Agriculture And Self-Described 'Lunatic Farmer' Authored by Jeff Louderback via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Joel Salatin, the self-described “Christian Libertarian environmentalist capitalist lunatic farmer,” enthusiastically engages in a free-flowing conversation as he navigates the bumpy mountain roads that wind through his 700-acre Polyface Farms in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.