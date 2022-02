Intesa Sanpaolo Closes 2021 With a Net Income of €4.2 Billion, Up by 19.4%MILAN, Italy, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intesa Sanpaolo, on the day it unveiled its new 2022-2025 business plan, in line with its DNA as a bank with very generous dividend policies, also released its financial results 2021.