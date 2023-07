Hunter Biden's Former Business Partner Was Willing To Testify Before Grand Jury; Delaware US Attorney Didn't Answer His Calls Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness, Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner who worked directly with Hunter and James Biden on a sketchy deal with a Chinese energy firm and who came forward as a whistleblower before the 2020 election, was never asked to testify to the Delaware grand jury investigating Hunter Biden, CBS News reported Thursday.