Solheim Cup: Europe captain Catriona Matthew salutes ‘team of 12’ after victory over United States | Golf News

“One person doesn’t win it, we needed all 12 of them, so just congratulations to the whole team,” says Catriona Matthew after Europe defeat United States 15-13 following Monday’s Solheim Cup singles; USA captain Pat Hurst says golf was the big winner as well as Europe Last Updated: 07/09/21 12:47am The victorious European team with the Solheim Cup Europe captain Catriona Matthew was quick to pay tribute to her whole team of 12 after they won the Solheim Cup on United States soil for just the second time.

