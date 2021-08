NQ nasdaq100 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! YoussefElMob After the pitchfork was broken, the rocket climb accelerated The Nasdaq 100 index is one of the most heavily traded exchanges in the world, and is favored by traders who want to trade the big swings of some of the biggest companies by market capitalization.