Mike Trout Addresses Whether He Would Ever Ask Angels To Be Traded

Mike Trout 27 of the Los Angeles Angels looks from the dugout Los Angeles outfielder Mike Trout finally answered a question that has long been on many baseball fans’ minds: Would he ever ask the Angels to trade him to a better team? Trout is an 11-time MLB All-Star, a three-time American League Most Valuable Player, and yet, despite all of his accolades, he has been to the post-season just once with the Angels – in 2014 when they lost in the American League Division Series 3-0 to the Royals.