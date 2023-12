Last Rights: The Death Of American Liberty Authored by James Bovard, This is the first chapter of James Bovard's new book: "Last Rights: The Deeath of American Liberty" CHAPTER ONE: TYRANNY COMES TO MAIN STREET Americans today have the “freedom” to be fleeced, groped, wiretapped, injected, censored, injected, ticketed, disarmed, beaten, vilified, detained, and maybe shot by government agents.