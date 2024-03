'A Rocky Road To De-Dollarization' - Pepe Escobar Interviews Sergei Glazyev Authored by Pepe Escobar, Very few people in Russia and across the Global South are as qualified as Sergei Glazyev, the Minister for Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasia Economic Commission (EEC), the policy arm of the Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU), to speak about the drive, the challenges and the pitfalls in the road towards de-dollarization.