Tulsi Gabbard Now Supports FISA-702 In Order To Get Confirmed As Director Of National Intelligence Authored by Sundance via The Conservative Treehouse, As the story is told [SEE HERE], and it aligns with every scintilla of researched data on the darkest and deepest elements of the Deep State, DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard has reversed her position and will now support FISA-702, the warrantless searches of American communication and electronic metadata.