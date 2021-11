"Left Winger" Bill Ackman Says Kyle Rittenhouse Is "A Patriot Who Acted In Self-Defense", Media Assumes Twitter Account Hacked Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is likely about to become the new poster-boy for white-supremacy, assigned to the junk heap of 'wrong' right-ward-thinking racists as he dares to suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse is an innocent "patriot" and may not be the nazi mass-murderer that the media has constantly defined him as for months.