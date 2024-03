GOLD's New Bullish Cycle Gold Futures COMEX_DL:GC1! TopgOptions We are close to my previous price target for GOLD: In recent weeks, Gold has captured the spotlight by surging to all-time highs, signaling a potential shift in the precious metal's market dynamics! The breakout has garnered attention from investors, raising expectations for a new bullish cycle, with some setting a price target of $2500.