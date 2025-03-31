OilPrice
ГлавнаяBlog
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ЧАТЫЧАТЫОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыГлас народаГлас народаПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

OilPrice

3 подписчика

Europe Scrambles To Revive Metals Industry

The European Union is looking to prop up Europe’s steel and metals industry with a new action plan. Sector organizations welcome the plan, but say the crisis that began with spiking energy costs at the end of 2021 now needs to be addressed with urgent actions if the EU has a chance to regain at least part of its competitiveness from before the energy crisis.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии
наверх