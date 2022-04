EuroDollar Futures Curve EURODOLLAR FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:GE1! The_Arena_Trader The EuroDollar futures market is pricing in rate hikes as seen by the upward slope on the left, but the peak of the curve (contracts which expire in June and September of 2023) suggests that investors believe rates will reach their high and then go down after that and keep going down well into the foreseeable future.