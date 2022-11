FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Faces 'Trip' For Questioning In US FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is facing the possibility of a 'trip' to the US (not an 'extradition' - as Bloomberg puts it), as US and Bahamian authorities have been discussing the possibility of bringing him to America for questioning over this firm's devastating implosion, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.