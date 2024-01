US 10yr Trend Reversal 10-YEAR T-NOTE FUTURES CBOT:ZN1! hodgson42k ZN1! Upward Trend Tested Price action breaks trendline, fails to recapture, and settles at support ~112'05 111 next key level Higher oil supports move lower/higher yields Long Feb Expiration Puts define risk thru various economic events (NFP, CPI, Fed).