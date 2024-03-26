Oil Boom! By 10 Times Crude Oil Futures NYMEX_DL:CL1! lubosi We are in a crazy market right now bitcoin has just recovered from a crash -- But be careful as you navigate the stock market because I think this is going to be the last bull run Before the US central bank decides to cut rates, when that rate cut happens usually the stock market vear market begins and then this means there is blood on the streets so prepare yourself for that the oil price is following the rocket booster strategy as you can see "What is the rocket booster strategy?" you may be thinking Rocket Booster Strategy: -The price has to be above the 50 EMA -The price has to be above the 200 EMA -The 50 EMA has to cross the 200 EMA When you look at the chart above this is what has happened and it has given us a buyer's signal.