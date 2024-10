Crude Crashes, Tech Tumbles; But Bonds, Bullion, & Bitcoin Bid Quite a day. Headlines on Israel reportedly agreeing not to blow up energy facilities wiped a chunk of geopolitical risk premium off crude; the Empire Fed manufacturing survey crashed from multi-year highs, crushing the 'no landing' narrative; ASML's dismal earnings and outlook wrecked the AI "insane demand" narrative; and LVMH poured cold water on the 'consumer is strong' narrative.