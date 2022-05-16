Morgan Stanley Sees S&P Tumbling As Low As 3,400: "That's Where Valuation And Technical Support Lie" In the latest Morgan Stanley Sunday Start note published over the weekend, which this time featured the bank's chief US equity strategist, Michael Wilson (who after BofA's Michael Hartnett, is easily the street's second most bearish strategist), the bank's strategist elevated his bearish view up another notch, writing that this bear market will not be over until one of two things happens: "either valuations fall to levels (14-15x) that discount the kind of earnings cuts we envision, or earnings estimates get cut.