He's Just Sundowning: Biden Admin Spins Debate Meltdown - While Family 'Oligarchy' Decides Fate How bad must those Hur tapes be? Following President Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance on Thursday, the world saw that his cognitive decline isn't some right-wing conspiracy theory fueled by "cheapfakes" - and that the White House's desperate attempts to cover for Biden's obvious dementia were nothing more than propaganda.