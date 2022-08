Ultimate Irony: Sacked Stelter Declares "We Must Make Sure We Don't Give Platforms To Those Lying To Our Faces" Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News, In his last broadcast on CNN after being sacked, Brian Stelter proved one final time that he has a complete lack of self awareness by stating that “the free world needs a reliable source,” and “we must make sure we don’t give platforms to those lying to our faces”.