Terrell Owens Reveals Which Super Bowl Contender Turned Down His Offer To Return Last Season

Getty Image Terrell Owens made a genuine effort to return to the NFL last season despite being in his late 40s The wide receiver revealed he bugged a high-profile coach who declined to take him up on the offer Read more football news here Terrell Owens’ time in the NFL didn’t come to an end in the way he would’ve hoped, as the electric wide receiver played what would ultimately be his final snap in the league in 2010 as a member of the Bengals before falling victim to an offseason ACL injury that effectively brought his 16-year career to an end.