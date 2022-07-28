Amazon Soars After Smashing Top-Line Expectations Thanks To Solid AWS, Blows Away Guidance With the bulk of the FAAMG stocks - which is now GAMMA following Facebook's rebranding to Meta (at least until the company quietly changes its name back now that the whole Metaverse farce has blown up in its face) - having reported Q2 results (some good like MSFT and GOOGL, some terrible, like Facebook), investors were keenly looking to Amazon and Apple earnings after the close today, to round out the picture for the market generals and set the tone for the rest of the summer and until the Jackson Hole meeting, and also to find whether the massive post-FOMC 2-day nasdaq short squeeze surge was justified.