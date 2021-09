ECB Preview: The First Taper, But Don't Call It That Summary ECB policy announcement due Thursday 9th September; rate decision at 12:45BST/07:45EDT, press conference 13:30BST/08:30EDT Consensus looks for a slowdown in the pace of PEPP purchases during Q4 A decision on the future of PEPP is not expected to take place at the upcoming meeting Economic forecasts are set to see upgrades to 2021 growth and inflation.