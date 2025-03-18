Injunction Dysfunction Or Tyrant Disruption? Trump-Era Judicial Paralysis Explained Authored by Ben Weingarten via RealClearInvestigations, Can a single judge unilaterally thwart the president of the United States? That’s the contentious question the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to resolve last week in response to court orders blocking its effort to curtail birthright citizenship, and after a slew of decrees requiring the president do everything from halting major actions on DEI and domestic spending to disbursing billions in foreign aid.