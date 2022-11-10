Market Explosion Sends CTAs Into Short Covering Frenzy: $79BN To Buy With today's much cooler than expected CPI out of the way, and with Q3 earnings season mostly over (despite some notable blow ups it was not nearly as bad as some had feared), we are out of major market catalysts until December's payrolls report - which we can now confidently say will be a disaster as the BLS no longer has to cover Biden's ass as the midterms are over and tech companies are engaging in mass layoffs - and the December FOMC which is now a lock for 50bps after which there will be less then 2 hikes left according to today's market pricing of the terminal rate which is now at 4.