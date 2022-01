Levels Breakouts S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Rojen18 Wait for Level Breakouts Nifty resistance 18300 Nifty support 18020 Banknifty resistance 38600 Banknifty support 38000 Todays Market Volatile session, mostly negative closing but both sides trading possible.