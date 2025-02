Look, Deluded Squirrel!: FBI Finds 'Secret JFK Assassination Records' While Trump FBI Director nominee Kash Patel patiently waits for his turn to kick down the doors at the FBI, the 'old guard' has suddenly uncovered around 2,400 'secret JFK assassination records,' and then promptly leaked that 'fact' to spooky Axios without shedding any light on the contents of said records.