Fyre Festival Victim Shows Off Laughable Settlement Check She Waited Almost Five Years To Get

Netflix A Fyre Festival attendee showed off the tiny settlement check she got as the result of a class-action lawsuit Former Real World cast member Violetta Milerman received the compensatory sum close to five years after the disastrous event Read more about the infamous debacle here If you haven’t gotten your daily dose of “Want To Feel Old?” today, I have a feeling what you’re about to read will do the trick: April will mark the fifth anniversary of the unforgettable weekend where the world watched the unmitigated disaster that was Fyre Festival unfold in real-time.