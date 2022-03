Getty Image / MPI / Stringer On a recent episode of Antiques Roadshow, a man brought forth an immaculate baseball autograph collection The collection featured signatures of Babe Ruth, Cy Young, Honus Wagner, Tris Speaker, and more The appraiser, Grant Zahajko, valued the entire collection at a massive $25,000 Rare baseball memorabilia from the early 20th century is getting harder to find these days.