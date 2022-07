Dax 4 hour :buy dax near 12970 with SL in low DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 never remove SL , if dax break low can crash to 12000 good luck , if you have old buy , 100% put hedge sellstop in low ALERT= dax love buy and +up trend , so when it go up , dont pick reverse sell , instead looking for buy in deep , in my idea +up trend will start sooon for inter posation wait OK VERFY COMES = pinbar in 60-240-daily chart , then pick buy (or sell).