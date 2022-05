FedSpeak Saves Stocks Ahead Of CPI Scare, Bond Yields Tumble A FedSpeak-Fest today offered just enough hope that a 'pivot' is possible as Williams said "50bps-hikes are base-case, not sure if need to raise rates above neutral," Barkin optimistically echoed that "it will take time to get inflation down, need not create deep recession," Bostic reaffirmed "strong and steady" hiking at 50bps per meeting, and Waller proclaimed that "this was not a shock-and-awe Volcker moment.