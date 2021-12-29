s&p500 futures still have bull momentum E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! cerealtrades as long as we respect the 1-4 hr neckline, and we dont roll over breaking to new lows there are still lots of attractive areas of price above 4783 the bottom line is that calls are still cheap as long as we keep consolidating, so shooting for a intraday high above 4800 is a sound judgement this means quick profit can be taken as we snap back to higher prices on the 15 minute 4780.