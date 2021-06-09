G7 Calls For Fresh Probe Into Covid Origin, Targets China's Use Of Forced Labor The Group of Seven leaders, whose UK conclave will shortly be joined by Joe Biden, appears set to infuriate China, and in its draft communique seen by Bloomberg News, the world's most developed nations not only call for a fresh, "transparent" (which suggests the previous study was anything but), WHO-convened study into the origins of the coronavirus (although since the China-controlled WHO, which is run by the "prevaricating" Tedros, is in charge it naturally won't find anything new) but also pledge to tackle "forced labor in global supply chains", including in the solar and garment sectors and involving state-sponsored forced labor of minorities.