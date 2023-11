BTC1! BITCOIN FUTURES CME:BTC1! jhonnybrah That CME gang cray Ran up to take intraday (but not intramonth) highs before close Now filled previous day 330 close gap at Thursday open Also happens to be same approximate area as that 35925 gap (filled last week) that I've been talking about If bullish they'll likely hold this level for continuation Has 39900 gap above as incentive for higher.