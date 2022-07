Getty Image / Soobum Im The Portland Trailblazers are lining up a huge contract extension for one of their stars They are expected to offer a 2 year extension to Damian Lillard The extension will pay Lillard more than $100 million over the 2 seasons of the deal Any team that thought they had a chance of landing Damian Lillard for themselves when the Portland Trailblazers started trading away veteran pieces at the NBA trade deadline are going to need to rethink their plans.